Police searching for suspect of Covington shooting, Tipton County Sheriff says

Anyone with any information about this case or who locate a car matching police's description are encouraged to contact dispatch at (901) 475 4300.

COVINGTON, Tenn. — One person was taken to the Baptist Tipton Hospital after a shooting in Covington on Monday, according to Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley.

Beasley said that deputies and detectives responded to the 1400 block of Whitehorn Road off of Highway 179. Beasley describes the suspect as a man in an older model of a Chevrolet or GMC stepside truck that drove away from the scene.

Anyone with any information about this case or who locates a car matching this description is asked by the sheriff to contact dispatch at (901) 475 4300. Beasley said to call 911 if the situation is an emergency.

According to Sheriff Beasley, there is no known connection between this shooting and another shooting in the area on Mt. Carmel Road.