Memphis teen charged with carjacking Lyft driver

Police said Aug. 25, 2022, the driver picked up Lacameron Hunt and another suspect at Craigmont High. The driver was carjacked before they got to their destination.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen is accused of carjacking and robbing a Lyft driver who picked him up at Craigmont High School.

According to the police affidavit, the driver told Memphis police he picked up two clients from Craigmont High School on Covington Pike on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. The driver told police he was taking the two to the 300 block of Carbon Drive, but when they got to E. Rollins Road, one of the suspects – later identified as Lacameron Hunt, 18 - pulled out a gun and demanded his 2019 Ford Fusion.

Investigators said the driver got out of the car, and tried to take his phone, but the suspects made him leave it in the car. Police said they later found the Lyft driver’s phone on Carbon Drive in front of the location they were originally headed to.

Police said the driver was able to pick Hunt out of a lineup.

Hunt was arrested Aug. 31, and police said he admitted to taking part in the carjacking. According to the affidavit, police said Hunt told them he threw the gun into a wooded area.

Hunt was charged with carjacking, aggravated robbery, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and tampering with or fabricating evidence. He remains in jail on $60,000 bond.