Teen indicted in deadly shooting outside Memphis community center last year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted a South Memphis 17-year-old with a deadly shooting last year outside of the Riverview Park Community Center.

The Shelby County District Attorney General said Javon Lee White is charged with second-degree murder. He is being held at Shelby County Jail East.

Investigators said on Aug. 31, 2021, White and several other teens were at the community center gym when he and 17-year-old Andre Smith got into an argument.

They said White and the other teens were leaving, when a witness said Smith knocked White to the ground. Investigators said the witness said White got up shooting, hitting Smith in the stomach area.

Smith was taken to the hospital, where he died.