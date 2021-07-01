Mississippi Department of Public Safety launches state Most Wanted list

The list, compiled by Mississippi Bureau of Investigation with law enforcement agencies throughout the state, includes 10 of the state's most wanted fugitives.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is launching a state Most Wanted list.

In a news release Thursday, the commissioner said the list will be available online HERE.

Read the full news release below.

“Today Commissioner Sean Tindell announced the launch of Mississippi’s Most Wanted list. This list is compiled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation in conjunction with law enforcement agencies throughout the state and includes ten of Mississippi’s most wanted fugitives. The list is available at www.dps.ms.gov/ms-most-wanted and on the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s social media platforms.

“It is my hope that with this list, Mississippians can help capture the fugitives labeled as Mississippi’s Most Wanted,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “We can work together and make this great state safer.”

“The individuals on this list pose a very serious threat to our communities,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating these individuals. It is our hope that Mississippi’s Most Wanted list will increase exposure and lead to the capture and arrest of these fugitives.”

If you have information on the whereabouts of any of the individuals on Mississippi’s Most Wanted list, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-8CRIMES (1-888-827-4637). Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment of the suspect.

It is important to note that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of competent jurisdiction.”