$4,000 reward: U.S. Marshals searching for Covington murder suspect

U.S. Marshals are searching for Terrance Sharell Taylor, wanted for First Degree Murder in Covington, Tennessee.

COVINGTON, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals Service is requesting information that could assist in the capture of Terrance Sharell Taylor who is wanted for First Degree Murder in Covington, TN.

On December 28, 2020, a warrant for the arrest of Taylor for First Degree Murder was issued out of Tipton County. On December 29, this fugitive case was adopted by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The Marshals Service is offering up to $1,500 for information leading to the arrest of Taylor. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering up to $2,500. Taylor is on the TBI Most Wanted List.

Taylor should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 731 571 0280 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.