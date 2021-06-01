Suspect wanted after hitting Memphis police officer with car door

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a suspect took off early Wednesday morning after hitting an officer with his car.
Investigators said officers were in the 2900 block of Lamar Avenue just before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday trying to identify a suspect. They said the man put his car in reverse, hitting an officer with the car door.
The officer was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
The suspect took off driving a ref Fusion with a missing rear bumper. He was wearing a white shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.