MPD: Child dead and two adults injured in July 4th shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 8:55 a.m. - MPD says the child who died in Sunday night's shooting in North Memphis was a 7-years-old boy. His name has not been released yet.
The adults who were shot are now in non-critical condition.
---------------
The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in North Memphis that left a child dead.
MPD says the shooting happened in the 700 block of N. Montgomery around 11:00 Sunday night.
When officers arrived on scene, they found three victims, including that child.
The two adults were taken to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition. The child died on the scene.
According to MPD, the suspects left the scene in a gray Mazda sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.