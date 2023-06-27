MPD investigating car burglaries at downtown apartment building

Memphis Police said several cars had their windows shattered and vandalized at the Chisca Apartments along Main St. overnight.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a report of several car break-ins at the Chisca Apartments in downtown Memphis.

MPD investigators said they responded to a report from one woman who had parked at the apartments along Main St. on Monday, June 26, 2023, and returned to the lot on Tuesday morning about 5:30 a.m. to find her vehicle’s window shattered and other vehicles vandalized.

Investigators said after looking at video from the scene, at least four suspects in ski masks and gloves had jumped the fence on Pontotoc St. into the parking lot. They said a knife and ski mask believed to belong to one of the suspects was found.