Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after being shot Tuesday night at an East Memphis gas station.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened at the Mapco in the 5000 block of Park Ave, just after 11:00.

The victim was taken to Regional One where he later died.

There is no suspect information at this time.

At 11:06 pm last night, officers responded to a shooting at 5009 Park with a male shot. The victim was xported to ROH where he was pronounced deceased. No suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 19, 2022