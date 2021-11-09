MPD issues an endangered alert for four missing children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department has put out an endangered missing children alert from Nathan Avenue.
They said that Mariah Thomas, Jamiyah Thomas, Chance Veasley, and Keimiaya Veasely were last seen October 5th at the 2800 Block of Nathan Avenue in the company of their noncustodial mother Jamisha Thomas. She is not allowed to be alone with the children so they might be in danger.
Jamisha is possibly driving a silver 2002 Ford Explorer possibly bearing LA tags "18077923".
Mariah is a black 10-year-old female. Jamiyah is a black 8-year-old female black. Chance is a black 3-year-old male. Keimiaya is a black 1-year-old female infant.
If anyone knows where the children and Jamisha are or have seen them, they are asked to contact the Memphis Police Department Sex Crimes Bureau at 901-636-3330.