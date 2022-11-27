Memphis Police looking for suspects in deadly Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Frayser took place early Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
One man was located after officers responded to the shooting at 3:10 a.m. at 3081 Rainier St., according to MPD. That man was found to be dead at the scene, according to MPD.
This incident is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD. No description was given of the suspects other than they are men, according to MPD.
Anyone with additional information related to this incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.