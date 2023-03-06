MPD: One dead, one injured in stabbing in downtown Memphis

Memphis Police said the man who was injured is currently being detained in connection with the incident.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a deadly double stabbing Monday morning in downtown Memphis.

MPD officers responded to a call about an aggravated assault just before 5:30 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, in the 100 block of North Danny Thomas, near Adams Ave.

Investigators said they found two men injured. Both were taken to Regional One Hospital and one man died from his injuries. The other was non-critical and was being detained by police in connection with the incident.

Investigators have not said what led to the stabbing or released information on charges.