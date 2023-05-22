x
MPD: One person shot Monday morning in Raleigh-Frayser area

MPD officers were called to the area of Raleigh-Millington Road and Yale Rd. about 11:20 a.m., but found the shooting actually happened at Range Line and Whitney.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a shooting Monday morning in the Raleigh-Frayser area.

MPD officers were called to the area of Raleigh-Millington Road and Yale Rd. about 11:20 a.m. They said they discovered the shooting actually happened in the area of Range Line and Whitney.

One victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

