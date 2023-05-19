Teenager dies five days after shooting, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old died following a shooting that took place on Mount Moriah, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the shooting happened at 2713 Mount Moriah on May 14. Officers said they also responded to this at midnight and that the victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Five days later — on Friday, May 19 — MPD said that this 17-year-old victim died during morning hours.
Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
This is still an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.