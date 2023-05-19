Teenager dies five days after shooting, Memphis police say

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old died following a shooting that took place on Mount Moriah, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the shooting happened at 2713 Mount Moriah on May 14. Officers said they also responded to this at midnight and that the victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Five days later — on Friday, May 19 — MPD said that this 17-year-old victim died during morning hours.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

Update: The 17-year-old victim died this morning. This is an ongoing investigation. https://t.co/Y7ewTthWfO — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 19, 2023

This is still an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.