MPD: Suspects wanted after being caught on camera firing at man who caught them breaking into car

Aggravated Assault 2300 Block of Jackson Avenue Report #2306021758ME MEMPHIS, TN – On June 4, 2023, at approximately 9:35 pm, officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 Block of Jackson Avenue. Officers were advised that the victim was on his porch when three males approached his property and asked for directions. Several other males were on the sidewalk and in the neighbor’s yard. The victim gave two of them in the driveway directions, and they walked away. A short time later, the victim heard a noise outside. Three males were breaking into the victim’s vehicle. When he went out, the suspects pointed guns at him and threatened him. The victim fled inside, and the suspects fired shots at him. The victim was uninjured. Later that night, the victim’s vehicle was stolen but has been recovered. Suspect #1 was a Black male wearing a black hoodie with white writing, blue jeans, and sneakers. Suspect #2 was a White Male, possibly Hispanic, wearing a black t-shirt with white writing, camouflage pants, and sneakers. Suspect #3 was a Black male wearing a camouflage jacket, white t-shirt, and black pants. Suspect #4 was a Black male wearing light clothing, shorts, and a light-colored hat. Suspect #5 was a male wearing a hoodie, black pants, and a black face mask. No arrests have been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation. The video and a photo are attached. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.528cash.org/, where you will be linked to a secure website at http://memphis.crimestoppersweb.com. You will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. Or you can text your tip by typing the keyword ‘AWARD’ to 274637(CRIMES). If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.