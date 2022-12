Memphis Police said that one person is detained and that this is an ongoing investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children were shot in the Parkway Village area on Sunday, according to information shared by the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers communicated that they responded to a scene at Getwell Road and Cochese Road at 3:15 p.m. Two were located and transported to Le Bonhuer — one in critical and one in non-critical condition, according to MPD.

Police said that one person is detained and that this is an ongoing investigation.