Multiple overnight Memphis shootings leave 4 victims deceased

Those that have any information regarding these fatal shootings are encouraged to call (901) 528 CASH with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five shootings were reported by the Memphis Police Department (MPD) between Friday night and Saturday morning. Four of these incidents were fatal, according to MPD.

The first occurred at 3630 Pearson Road, according to police. When officers responded at 9:30 p.m. one male victim was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to MPD. There is no suspect information currently available and this is an ongoing investigation, MPD said.

On June 24, 2022, at 9:30 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 3630 Pearson Road. One male victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/4tCs1xjcL4 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 25, 2022

The second shooting occurred at 3234 West Danville Circle, according to MPD. At 10:35 p.m., when officers responded to the shooting, one male victim was located and pronounced deceased on the scene, according to police. This is also an ongoing investigation with no suspect information currently attained by police.

On June 24, 2022 at 10:35 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 3234 West Danville Circle. A male victim was located and pronounced deceased on the scene. There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/Q42f0DYfFi — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 25, 2022

Officers then responded to a shooting victim who arrived at Regional One by a private vehicle at 1 a.m., according to MPD. The male victim was pronounced deceased, and an investigation revealed that he was shot in the 1100 block of Breedlove Street. There were 3 others with the victim but were uninjured, according to police.

At 1:00 am, officers responded to ROH for a shooting victim. The male arrived by private vehicle and was pronounced deceased. The investigation revealed he was shot in the 1100 block of Breedlove Street. He was with 3 others who were uninjuried. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/hlC5vf9IPo — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 25, 2022

At 1:30 a.m. officers responded to a shooting where a male victim was located shot after crashing into a house, according to MPD. This occurred at 165 Arkansas Street, according to police. The man was transported to Regional One and pronounced deceased, according to MPD.

Those that have any information regarding these fatal shootings are encouraged to call (901) 528 CASH with tips.