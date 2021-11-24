Multiple people shot in Frayser in two separate shootings; one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, Memphis police responded to a shooting at the Valero gas station on N. Watkins where two people were shot.
The man who was shot died at Regional One. The woman was in non-critical condition.
Officers were called back to the same location Wednesday around 4 a.m. on a separate shooting.
Investigators said, a woman pulled up to the gas station after being shot. The windows of her car were shot out. She was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
A suspect was caught nearby at the Appletree Apartments.
There is not suspect information in Tuesday night's shooting. It's an ongoing investigation.