Multiple people shot in Frayser in two separate shootings; one dead

Two shootings at a Frayser gas station within hours of each other

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, Memphis police responded to a shooting at the Valero gas station on N. Watkins where two people were shot.

The man who was shot died at Regional One. The woman was in non-critical condition.

Officers were called back to the same location Wednesday around 4 a.m. on a separate shooting.

Investigators said, a woman pulled up to the gas station after being shot. The windows of her car were shot out. She was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

A suspect was caught nearby at the Appletree Apartments.

On 11/23 at 10:37 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 2699 N. Watkins. Officers located three victims nearby on Vayu Dr.

Male #1 was xported critical but did not survive his injury. Female #1 was listed as non-critical. Male #2 was uninjured.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 24, 2021