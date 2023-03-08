After 4 deaths from a crash at a Memphis motorcycle event, riders urge drivers to be more careful

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The death of four people in the span of a single night at the same intersection has Memphians urging drivers to be aware of their surroundings. Everything went down at Liberty Park at Southern Ave and Early Maxwell. According to Memphis Police, the first crash happened when a motorcyclist was involved in a one-vehicle crash after 9 p.m. August 2nd. Then four hours later, around 1 a.m. MPD said a driver hit two golf carts, killing three and hurting another. Police are still looking for the driver from the second crash.

Meanwhile, Liberty Park is not emptying anytime soon. The rev of the engine, and the thrill of the speed is what are bringing thousands of riders like Choundra Dunn-Ford to Memphis for the National Biker’s Roundup.



“I haven’t ridden since high school. I moved back to Louisiana…and the first thing I did was take a class and buy this,” said Dunn-Ford, who traveled from West Monroe, LA.



The news of several nearby motorcycle accidents however, came with a heavy understanding.



“When we sit on these motorcycles, that means we take a risk, and that’s one of the risks we take unfortunately,” said Dunn-Ford.



MPD said there were 14 motorcycle deaths in Memphis by the end of July, twice as much as there were this time last year. In Shelby County, traffic deaths are up 17.6% from 2022 according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.



“It’s not normal, but you don’t know if it’s a Memphis thing or what,” said Alicia Goree, Traveling from Jonesboro, LA.



While riders at Liberty Park are determined to not let this ruin their week, the crashes are bringing back memories for people like Enrique Pounkett. The motorcyclist is begging drivers to be more aware of the road in the upcoming days.



“People are not concerned with safety…If you’re more aware of your surroundings you’re going to see that motorcycle, you’re going to see that bicycle, you’re going to see that child, you’re going to see it, slow down, and that will save a life,” said Pounkett, Traveling from Cleveland, MS.