Newborn baby found dead on side of Memphis road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking into the death of a newborn baby who was found on the side of the road on Sunday.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the baby was found wrapped in a towel in a bag in the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road. Police said it appeared to be full term.

No arrest has been made.

Investigators ask anyone with information to come forward by calling Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by clicking here.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.