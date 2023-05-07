x
Crime

No suspect yet for Sunday morning shooting in Parkway Village, MPD says

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a man was shot Sunday morning in Parkway Village and died in the hospital afterwards.

Police said they responded shortly after 10 a.m. to 3233 Ridgeway Road. This location is a Marathon gas station.

The victim was transported to Regional One, according to MPD.

Police said the suspect's vehicle was a black Cadillac that they drove northbound on Ridgeway. 

