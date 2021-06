Memphis Police say one person has been detained after what they said was a “wounding” in south Memphis.

It happened about 9:00 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Gleason, not far from Jesse Turner Park.

Police said they found a man injured, though they did not say how he was hurt.

The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

One person was detained.

The investigation is ongoing.