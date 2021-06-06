5-week-old boy taken, Memphis Police issue City Watch Mid-South Alert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help to find a 5-week-old boy who was taken from his home Sunday afternoon.

Investigators issued a City Watch Mid-South Alert for Demetrius Mills, Jr., after his mother told them his father, Demetrius Mills, Sr., took the infant from the 600 block of S. Lauderdale around 3:45pm. The baby, who was wearing a green shirt and diaper, does not have any known medical issues.