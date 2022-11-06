Police searching for attempted kidnappers after Southland Mall mugging

A victim told MPD while they were walking into the Southland Mall, they were robbed and nearly kidnapped.

Officers said they responded near 5 p.m. and were told that a victim was approached by a man and woman who were armed. While the victim was walking into the mall, these two robbed and attempted to kidnap the victim, according to MPD.

The first suspect, possibly nicknamed "Cateye," is about 5 foot 4 inches, weighs 180 pounds, has a bald fade hairstyle with hazel eyes and was wearing a gray or charcoal jogging suit with black and yellow Airforce One tennis shoes, according to MPD.

The second suspect was wearing a black shirt, black pants, was of a heavy build and is about 25-35 years old, according to MPD.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.