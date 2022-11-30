Porch Pirate Alert: Memphis Police searching for East Memphis package thieves

MPD said a man and a woman stole multiple packages from an East Memphis house.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Holiday Season ramps up across the Mid-South, so too are package thefts.

Memphis Police are looking for two people who they said stole multiple packages from the front porch of an East Memphis home.

MPD said on November 28 at 3:33 pm, officers responded to a package theft in the 1400 block of Phillips Road.

Officers were told that the victim had a package delivered to this address. The victim received a notification that his packages were delivered, but when he checked, they were gone.

A review of his video surveillance system revealed that the boxes were stolen. The video showed an unknown woman exit the passenger side of a gold four-door Chevrolet Malibu.

The woman walked up, grabbed the packages, and returned to the vehicle. The driver, a male with a beard, then drives away from the scene.