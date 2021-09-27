Search is on for hit & run driver who struck Memphis Fire paramedic at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for information in a hit and run Sunday night that injured a paramedic walking into a gas station.
Investigators are looking for a black Dodge Charger with front-end damage and possible damage to the windshield.
Officers were called to the scene about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of E. Brooke Road. Police said the driver in the Dodge Charger was doing burnouts in the parking lot of the Mapco station when the car hit a Memphis Fire Paramedic walking into the station. The paramedic was taken to Regional One in non-critical.
Investigators said the Charger took off southbound on One Place.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.