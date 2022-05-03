Man killed in Senatobia hit-and-run

Police said on the night of April 22, Joseph Alexander was hit by a car on W. Main Street in Senatobia. He died on the scene.

SENATOBIA, Miss — Senatobia police officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened in April.

Police said on the night of April 22, Joseph Alexander, 67, was hit by a car on Highway 4 (W. Main Street) in Senatobia. It happened between Line Street and Morgan Lane.

Police are asking for help with finding the person responsible for hitting Alexander and leaving the scene.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run can call Senatobia police at 662-366-1966 or Tate County Crime Stoppers at 662-301-1111.