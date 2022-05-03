x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man killed in Senatobia hit-and-run

Police said on the night of April 22, Joseph Alexander was hit by a car on W. Main Street in Senatobia. He died on the scene.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

SENATOBIA, Miss — Senatobia police officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened in April. 

Police said on the night of April 22, Joseph Alexander, 67, was hit by a car on Highway 4 (W. Main Street) in Senatobia. It happened between Line Street and Morgan Lane. 

Police are asking for help with finding the person responsible for hitting Alexander and leaving the scene. 

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run can call Senatobia police at 662-366-1966 or Tate County Crime Stoppers at 662-301-1111.

On the night of Friday, April 22nd, Joseph Alexander (67 year old male) was struck by a vehicle on Hwy. 4 (W.Main St.)...

Posted by Senatobia Police Department on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Memphis Police are looking for three men who shot at a group of kids, wounding an 11-year-old