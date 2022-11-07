Senatobia schools sheltering in place after phone threats

The district said it received multiple threatening phone calls related to Senatobia High School beginning around 8 a.m. Monday.

SENATOBIA, Miss — Senatobia, Mississippi, schools are currently sheltering in place after Senatobia High School received a series of threatening phone calls Monday morning.

According to the Senatobia Municipal School District, calls began around 8:02 a.m. and lasted until around 9:17 a.m. Monday.

Per the district's protocol, all schools began immediately sheltering in place after the first phone call.

Senatobia Police deployed officers and other emergency responders to all campuses, the district said.

Senatobia Schools said police are actively investigating, and the district remains under a shelter in place order.