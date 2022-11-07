Two teens, adult charged in carjacking & chase that critically injured infant

A 17-year-old and 15-year-old, whose names were not released, and 23-year-old Martino Davidson are charged in connection with the case.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are now charged – two of them teens – after a carjacking and chase Friday afternoon that left a woman and child injured.

According to the police affidavit, it all started about 4 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, when a man told Memphis Police that he was at the Exxon in the 1000 block of Union filling up his rental car when an armed man approached and demanded the keys. The man told MPD he threw to the guy as he backed away, and heard a gunshot, then saw a second man get into the car before they took off. MPD said the carjacking was caught on surveillance video.

The affidavit said just after 1 p.m. that day, officers spotted the stolen car in the area of I-40 and Watkins. They said they tried to stop the car, but the driver took off, leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Investigators said the suspects crashed into another vehicle at Jackson and Cypress, just northeast of the Rhodes College campus and not far from the V&E Greenline. According to the affidavit, an infant in the car that was hit by the suspects was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in extremely critical condition. Police said a woman in that car was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical.

At the time of the crash, investigators said the suspects were also taken to hospitals in non-critical – one to Regional One and the other two suspects to Le Bonheur.

Monday, Memphis Police said a 17-year-old boy who was driving the stolen car was charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, aggravated robbery, reckless driving, evading arrest in an automobile, no driver’s license, and financial responsibility.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and aggravated robbery.