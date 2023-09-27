x
Shelby County deputies detain one person after man shot in Cordova

The SCSO said deputies were called to the shooting about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in the 1600 block of Brimhill Cv., east of Houston Levee.
Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said one person has been detained after a shooting Wednesday morning in Cordova.

The SCSO said deputies were called to the shooting about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in the 1600 block of Brimhill Cv., east of Houston Levee. They found a man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Detectives said one person was detained, but they have not released details on what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

