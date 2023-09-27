Shots fired during clothing store break-in

Memphis Police responded to the shooting call Wednesday around 6 a.m. at Village Mart at 690 Jackson Avenue.

Officers responded to the shooting call Sept. 27 around 6 a.m. at Village Mart at 690 Jackson Avenue.

They said the shots were fired while the suspect(s) were attempting to burglarize the store.

MPD said no injuries were reported. A description of the suspect(s) has not been released.