x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Shots fired during clothing store break-in

Memphis Police responded to the shooting call Wednesday around 6 a.m. at Village Mart at 690 Jackson Avenue.
Credit: fergregory - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said shots were fired during a break-in at a clothing store Wednesday morning in Uptown Memphis. 

Officers responded to the shooting call Sept. 27 around 6 a.m. at Village Mart at 690 Jackson Avenue.

They said the shots were fired while the suspect(s) were attempting to burglarize the store.  

MPD said no injuries were reported. A description of the suspect(s) has not been released.

Anyone with information on the suspects can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Teen killed after shooting in Frayser near Scenic Hills

Before You Leave, Check This Out