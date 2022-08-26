Shelby County Sheriff's Office investigates after man was shot in Northaven

Deputies were called to the scene in the 5000 block of Bitter Creek Dr. about 9:20 a.m. Friday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot Friday morning in Northaven.

Deputies were called to the scene in the 5000 block of Bitter Creek Dr. about 9:20 a.m. That’s not far from North Watkins.

Police said the victim, whose name and age have not been released, was rushed to Regional One Health. His condition was not released.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.