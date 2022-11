Memphis Police said the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

At 2:30 p.m., MPD said officers responded to a shooting call at 1015 Getwell Road.

One shooting victim was found dead on the scene.

Officers have one person detained, but no arrests have been made at this time.