Snatch and grab at GameStop adds to the growing number of store robberies in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department said there was yet another snatch and grab on Monday, Feb. 6, this time at the GameStop located at 7539 Winchester Rd.
MPD said 10 people entered the store after prying the door open. Surveillance video showed of the suspects arriving at the store driving three separate cars, MPD said.
There was a white SUV, a silver SUV, and a black or dark gray colored SUV seen on video.
According to MPD, the amount of merchandise stolen has not been determined. The store cash register was also taken, MPD said.
MPD does not have any further information at this time. MPD is urging anyone who knows anything about the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Burglary Suspects
GAMESTOP
7539 Winchester Road
Report #2302002185ME
MEMPHIS, TN - On February 6, 2023, at 3:49 am, officers responded to a prowler call at the GAMESTOP located at 7539 Winchester Road. Video surveillance shows suspects arrived in a white SUV, a silver SUV, and a black or dark gray SUV, possibly all Infiniti vehicles. Approximately 10 suspects pried the front door open and entered the business. An undetermined amount of merchandise was taken, as well as the store’s cash register. No additional information is available.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”.
If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.
