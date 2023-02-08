Snatch and grab at GameStop adds to the growing number of store robberies in Memphis

Burglary Suspects GAMESTOP 7539 Winchester Road Report #2302002185ME MEMPHIS, TN - On February 6, 2023, at 3:49 am, officers responded to a prowler call at the GAMESTOP located at 7539 Winchester Road. Video surveillance shows suspects arrived in a white SUV, a silver SUV, and a black or dark gray SUV, possibly all Infiniti vehicles. Approximately 10 suspects pried the front door open and entered the business. An undetermined amount of merchandise was taken, as well as the store’s cash register. No additional information is available. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.