Southaven man arrested by U.S. Marshals for shootings and more across the Mid-South

The marshals said Stuart Pinkham is accused in shootings, at least one deadly, in Memphis, and other violent crimes in Southaven.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Southaven, Mississippi, man wanted on warrants for several violent crimes in the Mid-South was captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Stuart Pinkham, 33, was wanted in Shelby County on charges of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and several firearm offenses. They said he was also wanted in Southaven for carjacking, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and evading arrest.

According to the marshals, Pinkham was wanted in connection with a shooting March 19, 2023, in the 1200 block of Longcrest Rd. that left one person in critical condition, and a shooting that killed one person on March 20 in the 5000 block of Urbana Rd.