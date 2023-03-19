No suspect yet after Westwood shooting, Memphis police say

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said they responded to a shooting shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday in the 1200 block of Longcrest Road.

MPD said one woman victim was found and transported to critical condition at Regional One.

The location of the incident is close to Memphis Fire Station #45 and Triple Diamond Auto Sales car dealer.

Police said they do not have any suspect information available at this time.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.