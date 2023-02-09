D.A. Steve Mulroy to review all prior cases involving 5 officers charged for Tyre Nichols death

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office said they will review all prior cases, both closed and pending.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced Thursday his office will review all cases involving the five officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols.

This includes cases both pending and closed, the D.A.'s office said, and the investigation is still active and ongoing.

The disciplinary reports from Memphis Police regarding former officers Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr. and Demetrius Haley were released Tuesday, outlining exactly how MPD said each officer contributed to Nichols' death.

All five officers were fired for their involvement, alongside a sixth officer, Preston Hemphill, who was fired later on in the investigation.

The five have also been charged with second degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and official misconduct in the death of the 29-year-old.

MPD conducted a traffic stop Jan. 7 near Raines and Ross Road around 8:22 p.m.

Memphis Police claimed there was a "confrontation" and the man - who was later identified as Nichols -- ran away from the scene. As MPD tried to take him into custody, they claimed another "confrontation" happened but Nichols was eventually taken into custody.

"Afterward, the suspect complained of having a shortness of breath, at which time an ambulance was called to the scene," an MPD tweet said about the traffic stop. Police said Nichols was taken to Saint Francis Hospital.

He died three days later, sparking national outrage and demands for police reform.