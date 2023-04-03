Suspect charged in Prive restaurant shooting

Damone Joseph Sykes was arrested Friday, March 31, and is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A court hearing Monday for the man now charged in connection with the shootings at Prive restaurant that left two dead and five injured was continued until April 6, 2023.

Damone Joseph Sykes was arrested Friday, March 31, and is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a dangerous firearm during commission/attempt of a dangerous felony, and robbery.

Sykes is in the Shelby County Jail on $200,000 bond.

MPD officers responded to the shooting in the 6900 block of Winchester about 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. MPD said officers arrived to find two men shot in the parking lot. According to the affidavit, a victim identified as Terrial Alexander died at the scene. The other unnamed victim was taken to Regional One Hospital, but he later died due to his injuries.

Investigators at the time said five other people were also shot and injured, and all went to the hospital in personal vehicles.

Memphis Police investigators said a fight started inside the club, and some of the individuals involved went to their cars and got guns, then began shooting.

According to the affidavit, investigators said video showed a man identified as Sykes taking a gun from a a male victim who was trying to restrain another accused shooter. The affidavit said Sykes shot the male victim after taking the gun.

According to the affidavit, Sykes was identified as also having been shot during the incident.