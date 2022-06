The incident occurred at the 1000 block of Cross Wood Lane Thursday, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said they are pursuing a suspect who shot a woman at the 1000 block of Cross Wood Lane in Cordova.

According to sheriff's deputies, the incident appears to be a domestic violence scene.

SCSO said the woman is being treated by medical professionals, but her condition is not known at this time.