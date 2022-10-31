Teen killed, child critically injured after downtown Memphis shooting

Memphis Police said the 17-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and a 3-year-old was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is dead and a 3-year-old child critically injured after a shooting in downtown Memphis Sunday night.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to the 600 block of Exchange Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found one victim, a 17-year-old girl, dead on the scene and the second, a 3-year-old child, was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition.