Crime

Teen killed, child critically injured after downtown Memphis shooting

Memphis Police said the 17-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and a 3-year-old was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is dead and a 3-year-old child critically injured after a shooting in downtown Memphis Sunday night. 

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to the 600 block of Exchange Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday. 

When they arrived, they found one victim, a 17-year-old girl, dead on the scene and the second, a 3-year-old child, was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition.

MPD said there is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

