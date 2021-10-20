Two students in Lee County, Mississippi, detained after school threat on social media

Investigators said they found one student sent a message to another student, and that student posted the message on social media for others to see.

LEE COUNTY, Miss — Two students were detained after the Lee County Sheriff’s Department said there was a threat aimed at a school. The sheriff did not identify which school.

Investigators said they found one student sent a message to another student, and that student posted the message on social media for others to see. They said the two students were detained when they arrived at the school. Both were taken to the Lee County Detention Center.

Deputies said “at no point was the threat to be carried out.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department said making a threat, either false, as a joke, or otherwise, is a crime when aimed at a school, faculty, or students.