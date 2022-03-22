University of Memphis student struck, robbed and carjacked in parking lot

The University sent out an alert about the carjacking on Sunday in a campus parking lot.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis is warning the public after they said a student was struck, robbed and carjacked in a campus parking lot on Sunday.

An alert sent out to students, staff and faculty noted that the assault happened on March 20 around 8:20 p.m. The student said she was in Lot 32 near Mynders Avenue and Patterson Street when four armed men approached her and demanded her belongings and her car. One of the men struck her in the head before they drove off in her silver Toyota Camry, which was last seen at Mynders Avenue and Highland Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the University Police Department at 901-678-4357 (HELP) or the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 (COPS). You can also reach University police at police@memphis.edu or anonymously here.

Students can call the Tiger Escort Program, which provides on-campus escorts from dusk until dawn, at 901-678-4663 (HOME). Students at the Law School can ask for an escort at the security desk.