U.S. Marshals arrest man indicted in 2015 shooting death of off-duty Memphis Police Officer

Lorenzo Clark was previously sentenced on a gun charge in the October 2015 shooting that killed off-duty Officer Terence Olridge.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals said a man who was previously sentenced on a gun charge in the 2015 shooting death of an off-duty Memphis Police Officer has now been arrested and charged with second degree murder in the case.

Agents arrested Lorenzo Clark in the 3000 block of Emerald in Memphis Wednesday morning.

They said Clark is charged with second-degree murder in the death of off-duty Officer Terence Olridge.

Investigators said Clark and Olridge were neighbors when the two got into an argument in October 2015. Police said there was a shootout, and Olridge was killed.

🚨🚨Lorenzo Clark was arrested by the @USMarshalsHQ Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Memphis.🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/bS7EV2s10I — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 15, 2021

In 2016, Lorenzo Clark was sentenced to just over 4 years in prison and two years supervised release for being a felon in possession of a handgun. His wife Natalie Clark was sentenced to a year in prison for giving her husband the gun.

At that time, investigators said there hadn’t been enough evidence to charged Lorenzo Clark with murder.

According to the Shelby County court records, Clark was indicted for second-degree murder Tuesday in the October 2015 shooting and the warrant was issued.

Information on what evidence was found that led to the indictment has not been released.