Wanted: Suspect believed to be responsible for series of robberies in one day

Multiple Business Robberies Airways Food Mart, 4131 Airways Blvd 2108001769ME Beauty Master, 1396 Shelby Drive 2109008975ME Shell Gas Station, 2713 Mount Moriah Road 2109009053ME MEMPHIS, TN – On September 20, 2021, Memphis Police officers made the scene of three business robberies and advised of the following: The first robbery occurred at September 20, 2021, at approximately 12:50 a.m., a male wearing a blue ball cap with a Superman logo on it, a blue medical mask covering the lower portion of his face, a back pack, a black shirt and blue jeans armed with black semi-automatic handgun entered the business. The suspect approached the store clerk and demanded the money from the cash register. The suspect received the money, and then demanded the clerk to give him all the Newport cigarettes behind the counter. The second robbery occurred at 11:45 a.m., a male fitting the same build and complexion as the first suspect entered the Beauty Masters located at 1396 Shelby Drive, this time wearing a blue ball cap with a Superman logo on it, a blue medical mask over his face, a blue shirt, jean shorts armed with a handgun. The male suspect approached the clerk and demanded the money from the registers. The suspect took the money and fled the scene. The third robbery occurred at 2:39 p.m., a male fitting the same build and complexion as the previous two business robberies entered the Shell gas station located at 2713 Mount Moriah Road wearing a blue ball cap with a Superman logo on it, a blue medical mask over his face, a black long sleeve shirt, jean shorts armed with a handgun. The male approached the clerk and demanded the money from the register. The suspect took the money and fled the scene. The suspect is described as follows:male Black, 6’0”, thin to average build, medium to dark complexion, wearing a blue ball cap with a Superman logo on it, a blue medical mask covering the lower portion of his face, armed with a handgun. Suspect’s Vehicle: Unknown No arrests have been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”