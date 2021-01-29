WANTED: Suspects caught on camera in rash of store burglaries in Memphis

Memphis Police are searching for several suspects caught on camera breaking into Memphis convenience stores and gas stations.

Police said the first happened Tuesday, January 26 at the Marathon Gas Station in the 3100 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. Four suspects in a newer model silver Chevrolet Silverado backed into front door, then went inside to steal cash and cigarettes. The Silverado, which had been stolen in a robbery, has a Tennessee license plate #7H18417.

Police released this description from the first burglary: Suspect #1 wore a black hoodie, black jeans, and gray/black Nike shoes. Suspect #2 wore a red ski mask, black hoodie with the phrase “Almighty Charles 55” on the back of it, dark jeans with a stripe down the leg, and black Air Jordan’s. Suspect #2 was armed with an unknown type of handgun. Suspect #3 had on a black ski mask, black bubble jacket, black pants, and black Nike shoes. Suspect #4 unknown stayed inside the vehicle.

The next two burglaries happened Wednesday. Officers were first called to the Flash Market Gas Station in the 1600 block of E. Holmes Rd. Four suspects in a Silverado matching the description of the first robbery backed into the front door and ran inside to steal cash and cigarettes. From MPD: Suspect #1 had on a lime green ski mask, black bubble coat, black jeans, and black Nike shoes. Suspect #2 wore a red face mask, a black hoodie with the phrase “Almighty Charles 55” on the back of it, black jeans, and Air Jordan’s. Suspect #2 was armed with an unknown type of handgun. Suspect #3 had on a black face mask, black hoodie, and black pants. Suspect #4 unknown stayed inside the vehicle.

Police said the same day, the same crooks in the Silverado also tried to break into R&S Food Mart in the 500 block of E. Holmes Rd. The suspects put a chain on the front door and tried to pull it open, but could not get in.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.