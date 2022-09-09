West Memphis holds vigil for mass shooting victim Allison Parker

The 38-year-old mom and nurse worked in West Memphis. Her office is right across the street from City Hall.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Leaders and community members in West Memphis held a city-wide prayer for victims of violence, including Allison Parker.

City Hall was packed Friday evening as leaders, loved ones, and people in this community honored Parker and prayed for the city of West Memphis.

The prayer vigil started at 5:30 p.m. with heavy hearts and bowed heads. Dozens prayed for hope, healing, and for her family.

The 38-year-old mother and nurse was shot and killed Wednesday in Midtown, when a 19-year-old gunman went on a shooting spree in Memphis.

Parker worked in West Memphis as a nurse. Her office is right across the street from City Hall.

“The family needs your prayers,” said Mayor Marco McClendon. “We must cover them, and let anyone know that’s looking to do harm, if you hurt one of us, you hurt all of us.”

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon also took this time to commend police officers for their work in keeping the community safe. McClendon also wants to create an alert system with Memphis and surrounding areas to alert the public if something like this should ever happen again.