West Memphis rape suspect also charged with 6 sex crimes involving children, on the run for over 12 hours

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis rape suspect went on the run Wednesday after failing to show up for his court date, according to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department.

The charges facing 29-year-old Tyler Watkins include rape, child pornography and sexually grooming a child.

“This guy's a real predator,” said resident Bruce Martin, who lives nearby and knows of Watkins’ alleged crimes. “He shouldn't have been allowed bond.”

According to law enforcement, Watkins is considered armed and dangerous.

“Given the circumstances, the time that he’s looking at, those kinds of situations become volatile because they don’t have a lot to lose,” said Crittenden County Chief Deputy Todd Grooms.

Watkins was due in court Wednesday morning on his charges from 2022.

“Members of his family got a text from Mr. Watkins stating possible suicidal thoughts,” said Sergeant Matthew Jarrett of the West Memphis Police Department.

Officers checked his home and found his ankle monitor cut off. West Memphis Police said the search for Watkins started around 9:00 a.m., led by the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department, with help from both Marion and West Memphis police.

Watkins’ last listed residence was less than half-a-mile from Maddux Elementary School and a childcare center.

“When he's convicted of the crimes, being sexual in nature, you'll have to be on the state registry, and then there will be restrictions on where he can be. But as of this point, he is not convicted of it," Sergeant Jarrett said.

Martin is in disbelief over how Watkins was able to disappear.

“(Law enforcement) didn’t even know that this guy was working,” he said. “Some kind of way, he was supposed to be on a monitor, and he was going to work, and they didn’t know he was going to work. They actually weren’t keeping up with this guy.”

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department is offering $2,000 for information leading to Watkins’ arrest.