Suspect apprehended after woman was held hostage in West Memphis, police say

West Memphis police also said that no one was injured during the incident.
Credit: WMPD

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A man was apprehended on Sunday after a woman was held hostage, according to the West Memphis Police Department. 

A SWAT team was called out around 8 a.m. in the morning and they attempted negotiations with no response, according to West Memphis police. By 10:30 a.m. the SWAT team reportedly breached entry and apprehended the suspect.

The woman who was the victim was transported to a hospital for further evaluation, according to West Memphis police.

This is a developing story and ABC24 will update this article as new information becomes available.

