2 injured, 1 dead after Whitehaven gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured and one person has died after a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a Marathon gas station in Whitehaven.

According to the Memphis Police Department, it happened in the 600 block of E. Shelby Drive. A man was dead at the scene, another man is in critical condition and a woman was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

The suspect's vehicle was found wrecked at Raines Road and Graceland. Police have two people detained.

No arrests have been made.

This story will be updated as more information is released.