MPD searching for suspect after woman was critically injured in shooting in southwest Memphis

MPD officers were called to the 200 block of West Dison Avenue near W Person Avenue about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night.
Credit: fergregory - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a woman was found shot Tuesday night in southwest Memphis.

MPD officers were called to the 200 block of West Dison Avenue near W Person Avenue about 9:45 p.m.

They found a 41-year-old woman shot. She was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not said what led to the shooting or released any suspect information.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stopper at 901-528-CASH or reach out online at http://crimestopmem.org/.

